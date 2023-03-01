OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) – A youth basketball program in Jackson County, Miss. has canceled the rest of its season after racial slurs and fights at a game.

A letter to parents from the organization’s board said coaches, parents, board members and children witnessed physical altercations, verbal altercations, harassment and racial slurs during games on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Players in the league are on teams based on their age, from 5 to 15 years old.

15 games were scheduled to be played at St. Martin Upper Elementary and St. Martin Middle School in Ocean Springs on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the last tip-off at 2:30 p.m.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight between four to five people in the middle school parking lot on Saturday morning, Public Information Officer Marcia Hill confirmed. Deputies did not find any weapons and no arrests were made.

It is unclear how many of the scheduled games were played on Saturday or exactly when the fights occurred. Board members did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

“The league does not condone these behaviors and we look forward to a time when St. Martin Youth Basketball League can again compete at a level of excellence worthy of our reputation, in a safe and healthy environment,” the Feb. 28 letter said.

Board members also decided to cancel the end of season awards and closing ceremony, citing safety concerns. The head coach for each team will pick up their players’ awards and be responsible for distributing them.