GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A procession was held Friday morning for fallen George County Sheriff’s deputy Jeremy Malone, who was killed Thursday evening while trying to conduct a traffic stop.

Officers escorted Malone’s body from the George County Courthouse to the Mississippi Forensics Lab in Biloxi at 6 a.m. Friday.

Malone stopped a suspect at the Dollar General on Highway 98 in Lucedale, which led to the suspect shooting the deputy.

The suspect then fled to Perry County, where a shootout with law enforcement officials took place.

The suspect was killed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.