HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale.

The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m..

USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Lucedale, Lumberton, Picayune, Prentiss and Purvis.

Positions are available for seasonal, part-time, and full-time employment starting at $18.69 per hour. They include:

Rural Carrier Associate: A continuous, part-time job. This on-call position serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas. This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. An applicant must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required. Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.

City Carrier Assistant: Temporary appointment not to exceed 360 days. Delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions. A subsequent appointment after a five-day break in service will be subject to business needs and may lead to a career position. A CCA may be required to work any day of the week, including weekends and holidays. An applicant must have a valid state driver's license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving a passenger car or larger.

Postal Support Employee / Sales and Services/Distribution Associate: Perform a variety of sales and customer support services. This job primarily involves providing services to customers at the retail counter at the Postal Office.