LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Lucedale Police are searching for a new truck stolen from a dealership in the city on Sunday, March 19.

Police Chief Kellum Fairley said a gray 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk was stolen between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday night from Walt Massey Automotive Group. Police believe a window was broken and the security system was tampered with to allow the suspects to get away.

Security camera footage shows people on the dealership lot that evening but no suspects have been identified.

The incident marks at least the third time in just under one week that vehicles have been reported stolen in George County.

Dad’s Camper Outlet on Hwy 63 South is offering a $2,500 reward for information that helps them recover a 2023 Flagstaff Superlite bumper-pull travel trailer. It was stolen in the early morning on Monday, March 13.

The camper was hauled away by a 2019 or newer white Dodge pick-up truck with no tailgate, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies are also still looking for a SUV stolen on Wednesday, March 15. A dark gray 2010 Toyota Highlander was stolen during the early morning in the Agricola community.

Chief Fairley says vehicle thefts in the city limits have been rare since he’s been with the department. The department has four on record in the last 12 years with only one recovered in the county. Other vehicles were later found in New York and Texas.

Anyone with potential information regarding the alleged thefts can report an anonymous tip by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, through the mobile app “P3 Tips” or online at http://www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com/. A reward is available for information on any crime that leads to an arrest.