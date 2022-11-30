GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A digital sign at the entrance to George County High School is inoperable after being shot at, the district says.

In a statement Wednesday, George County School District Police Chief Caleb Davis said high school staff noticed the damage at the North entrance the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29. Police believe it was shot overnight on Monday.

“At no point were students or faculty in any danger, given the timing of the incident,” the statement said.

No suspects have been identified or arrested. The district says it intends to pursue charges against and seek restitution from the person(s) that caused damage to the sign at the conclusion of its investigation.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call GCSD Police 601-947-6993.