BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police released surveillance pictures of a suspect wanted in connection to back-to-back shootings at a Spring Break event that injured a Biloxi police officer and four other individuals.

The shootings happened on April 16, 2023, just after 5:30 p.m. at several areas in the 2400 block of Beach Boulevard. Police said the man is responsible for some of the injuries.

Police requested assistance from the public in identifying the individual in connection to the alleged shooting/aggravated assault.

Courtesy: Biloxi Police Dept.

Courtesy: Biloxi Police Dept.

Courtesy: Biloxi Police Dept.

Courtesy: Biloxi Police Dept.

Anyone with information can contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.