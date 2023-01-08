GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said a person from Mobile died on Friday after they were involved in a serious crash on Thursday.

Officials said Louanntha Macarilla, 25, was driving on Highway 98 near the Alabama state line when their 2019 Nissan Sentra collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup and a 2014 Honda Accord. Damian Cunningham, 47, was driving the Dodge Ram and Johnathon Brantley, 50, was driving the Honda Accord. Their injuries are unknown.

Macarilla was taken to the hospital where she died on Friday, Jan. 6. The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officials with MHP said the accident is still under investigation.