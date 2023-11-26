PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — On the busiest shopping weekend of the year, Pascagoula Police say they’re looking for two suspects in a felony shoplifting case. According to a Facebook Post, the incident happened at the Pascagoula Walmart sometime Saturday morning.

The post showed a picture of two people police said were suspects and also showed a picture of a green Jeep with a “tag applied for” sign on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pascagoula Police. The post did not say what or how much was stolen. Mississippi law indicates felony shoplifting is for any merchandise valued at more than $1,000.