MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spooky season is upon us and, arguably, there’s nothing more spooky than beings from the unknown watching us and our planet.

On the night of Oct. 11, 1973, two men claimed they had seen an unidentified flying object and were abducted by aliens. Charles Hickson, 42, and Calvin Parker, 19, were co-workers and had decided to go fishing off a pier on the west bank of the Pascagoula River.

The two men told deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office they had heard a whizzing noise before seeing two flashing blue lights and an oval-shaped object. The UFO was about 30 to 40 feet across and eight to ten feet high, according to the men.

According to the men, they were “conscious but paralyzed” after three creatures took them on the UFO and “subjected them to an examination before releasing them.” The men described the creatures as about five feet tall with human features. They were covered in loose, grey skin and were hovering off the ground.

One of the creatures allegedly reached out and grabbed Parker by the arm with one of his claws. His body goes numb and everything goes dark. Hickson was also grabbed by a creature. His body also went numb but he did remember what happened.

Hickson said the creatures bring him aboard the ship and the first thing he sees is what appears to be a television with a “football-like crystal” inside. When Hickson moves past the scene, the crystal follows him as if to examine him.

After this, Hickson doesn’t see the creatures again and he slowly starts to regain mobility. At this point, he floats out of the ship and his body slumps to the ground. When this happens, Hickson sees Parker is already on the riverbank.

Hickson then heads over to talk to Parker when he hears another whizzing sound. He allegedly turns around to see the ship lift higher before vanishing. He also claims at this point that he heard a voice in his head say, “We are peaceful. We mean you no harm.”

Once back in their car, they realized the whole abduction only took about an hour. They sit back in the car for a while to talk about what had just happened. At about 10:15 p.m., the two men pull up to a pay phone and call the United States Airforce. The woman who answered the phone told the men that the Airforce no longer worked on UFO cases.

It was at this time that the two men decided to call the sheriff’s office to report what had happened to them. A captain told the two men to come to the station and he would listen to their story. When they get to the station, the investigators saw that both men had puncture wounds on their arms, which matched their story of getting grabbed.

Investigators still had a hard time believing their story. Hickson’s breath smelled of whiskey, so investigators think they could just be drunk. Investigators make both men take a sobriety test and, to the investigator’s surprise, both men passed. Officials then start to believe the men might actually be telling the truth.

A few weeks later, Hickson takes a polygraph test and “passes with flying colors.” Although officials start to believe them, there isn’t much they could do.

After this abduction, the two men act completely opposite of one another. Parker allegedly shuts down and becomes a recluse, while Hickson keeps talking about it. Hickson does interviews with organizations like Rolling Stone Magazine and the LA Times, he also goes on multiple different talk shows to discuss the events of that night.

In January 1974, Hickson decides to go out of town to visit a friend and relax. The friends go hiking and hunting in the woods. At some point, Hickson is allegedly alone in the woods and notices the same UFO coming near him. Again, he hears a voice in his head, this time, it said, “We mean you no harm. We mean no one any harm. You may communicate with us later. You have endured, you have been chosen. There is no need for fear, we will communicate again.”

When Hickson got home from vacation, he told his wife he was no longer afraid of the creatures. He allegedly feels validated by the message.

A month later, he hears the same voice telling him, “You must tell the world we mean no harm. Your world needs help. We will help in the future before it’s too late. You are not prepared to understand yet. We will return again soon.”

In May 1974, his family travels to his parent’s farm a few hours away. On the way back, the eight people in the car all noticed a strange light in the sky. Once the light moved in front of the car, they realized it was a UFO and everyone inside the car started screaming. At this time, Hickson heard another voice in his head that said, “Go. There will be another time, another place.” That was the last time Hickson is ever allegedly contacted. Hickson died in September 2011.

It took 45 years for Parker to finally come out and tell his story. According to Parker, as soon as he got home from the station, he poured bleach all over him so he could “feel clean again.” Three weeks after the incident, Parker had a nervous breakdown and ended up having to be hospitalized. Two years later he has another nervous breakdown over it.

Over the years there were many skeptics of the story. Some thought the men had a mental illness, others believed they experienced sleep paralysis.

Seven years after Hickson died, Parker published a book about his experience. It was at this point that Parker tells the world he had been lying for the past four decades; He hadn’t blacked out, he actually remembered everything. Parker claimed he lied so that he wouldn’t have to answer everyone’s questions. It seemed easier for him to lie and say he didn’t remember.

A year after the book was published, a woman contacted a media source in Mississippi and told them she had seen a UFO in December of 1973. In 2019, two more witnesses came forward saying they also saw a UFO the night the men were abducted.

A historical landmark was put at the location of the alleged abduction in 2019.