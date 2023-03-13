Deer Island, the closest island to the coast in Mississippi, is owned by the state. (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Marine Resources)

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – A prescribed burn is scheduled on a section of Deer Island for Tuesday, March 14.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) plans to start a prescribed burn on Deer Island Coastal Preserve between 10 a.m. and noon, weather permitting. It will last up to six hours but some of the trees could smolder for much longer, MDMR says.

The burn will take place on a 134-acre section in the central portion of the island. The section will be closed to the public during the burn. MDMR officials encourage visitors to stay off this part of Deer Island for at least a week because dead trees will continue to give way and fall after the burn is complete.

MDMR says the prescribed fire will help thin an overpopulation of dense trees, remove heavy fuel loads from the ground and promote a healthy understory for wildlife habitat. The fire will also aid with the removal of invasive species, such as Chinese Tallow and Cogon grass, as well as increase access to infested areas for additional treatment.

The 400-acre island sits about a quarter mile off the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Biloxi. It is home to 10 endangered species of plants and animals.