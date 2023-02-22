GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A parks and recreation sales tax could be decided by George County voters if the Mississippi Legislature allows it.

Resolutions passed by both the Lucedale Board of Aldermen and George County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 21 call for a 1% sales tax on dining and 3% on lodging.

The dining tax would apply to prepared food and beverages at businesses like restaurants, food trucks, catering, concession stands and convenience stores. It would not include groceries or church, school and hospital operations. It would apply to any business with annual gross sales over $25,000.

The lodging tax as proposed would apply to hotels and motels with more than 10 rental units.

City and county leaders proposed that the revenue from the taxes be set aside in a Sports Facilities and Recreation Capital Improvements fund, separate from either government’s general funds.

“We’ve been struggling for a long time to provide recreation. Those fields are packed every weekend during the baseball and soccer season. It’s tough to even drive down Cowart Street with all the cars,” said Alderman At Large Louis Valentine. “Our public works department is so great and we’re doing the best we can with what we have but it’s not sustainable if it keeps growing.”

In the Feb. 18 opening weekend of the spring season for the George Greene Soccer Association, a record 450 players and over 50 coaches, with their families, gathered at the Lucedale Sports Complex on Cowart Street for games from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The fall baseball season was canceled after the sudden death of Dennis Shoemaker, president of the Great Southern Sports Association (GSSA), who held the city contract to manage the recreational baseball operations. George County Cal Ripken reorganized to take over for the spring season.

Lucedale Mayor Doug Lee said the disbandment of baseball programs in the outer communities like Agricola and Rocky Creek has put extra stress on the city by taking on all the players from the entire county. He sees outsourcing the contract for the baseball program as a temporary fix.

“We need to hire a recreation director. Of course, that’s not just for the ball fields, but the tennis courts, all the parks and any of our recreation. We need somebody to run it for good,” Lee said.

City leaders are hopeful a parks and recreation sales taxes in the city and county will naturally create a better system for the governments to share resources and responsibility of the current spaces and create new ones.

There has long been discussion of establishing a new sports complex in the county. At one time, the Board of Supervisors explored developing 16th-section land near George County High School.

In recent work sessions, the city and county have discussed the possibility of receiving about 10-13 acres of land donated on King Street/Fig Farm Road and using part of the county’s $4.75 million share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to build new baseball fields, tennis courts, and other recreational spaces. Under that plan, the current sports complex would be transitioned to soccer-only, the mayor said.

By law, the state legislature must grant authority to local municipalities wanting to establish any kind of sales tax before the city and county can place the referendum on the ballot.

If the state legislature grants authority over the next month, the measures would likely be placed on the ballot for the November 7 general election, aldermen said.

60% of voters would have to approve the measures for them to be passed. Voters in Lucedale city limits would decide on the taxes in the city; all George County voters would decide on the taxes for sales made in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Many neighboring municipalities have similar taxes, including:

Moss Point: 2% on restaurants, 3% on hotels

Pascagoula: 2% on restaurants, 3% on hotels

Ocean Springs: 2% on both restaurants and hotels

Waynesboro: 1% on hotels

Jackson County: 2% on hotels

Stone County: 2% on both restaurants and hotels

Harrison County: 3% on hotels

Hancock County: 2% on hotels

Lucedale’s revenue from the 7% retail sales tax rate established statewide has risen steadily over the last decade from $1.86 million in 2012 to a record $2.90 million in 2022. The city could surpass that already for Fiscal Year 2023, bringing in $287,000 in January alone.

By comparison, Wiggins brought in $2.50 million in sales tax revenue for Fiscal Year 2022. Stone County collected $571,033 from its 2% restaurant and hotel tax during the same period.