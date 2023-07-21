In a long-standing prank battle, a son pulls the ultimate prank on his father. The father has received over 1,800 text messages and 600 phone calls as a result.

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) – A Moss Point man received almost 2,000 text messages and 600 phone calls from as far away as Saudi Arabia after his son told the public to wish him a happy birthday with a billboard.

The billboard is located on Highway 63 in Moss Point, Miss. It shows the face of the father, Tim Spiriti, along with a message from his son, also named Tim Spiriti, that read, “Wish my dad a happy birthday.” Below that was a phone number for drivers to call.

“When I first saw the sign, I just thought it was hilarious. I look at it and said, ‘Oh my, Well that’s not my number, so I’m not too worried about it.’ And then they handed me a pre-paid phone, and it was ringing,” the father said. The father said the phone rang for 48 hours straight.

The son said this prank has been an ongoing battle since he was young.

“We started putting, my dad, my sister and I, started putting each other’s phone numbers on Facebook for our birthdays,” the son said.

After a few years of back-and-forth birthday pranks, the family called a truce that lasted two years.

“And then one year on my birthday, I started getting more text messages at work and phone calls. I started asking questions to different family members, and of course, nobody would admit to who did it,” the son said.

The son realized he had his father’s Facebook password. He said he logged in and saw that his father had blocked him from seeing the post.

“I threatened then to get a billboard at some point… This year, I just decided to pull the trigger and get the billboard set up,” the son said.

The father was diagnosed with cancer, and the son said that was a big reason he chose to set up the billboard.

“It gives him something to do, and it gives us all something to laugh about,” the son said.

“I’ve answered every text. Every call, I’ll take. If I can’t I’ll answer the voicemail. And I even send messages to missed calls that don’t leave a voicemail,” the father said.

Both of them agreed that the battle is far from over. The son’s birthday is in May, and the father said he has plenty of time to come up with an idea.