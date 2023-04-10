BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead and six were injured after a house fire in Byram. The fire happened Sunday, April 9 on Gary Drive.

According to Chief Fred Green with the Byram Fire Department, five of the victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. One victim was taken to Baptist Hospital in Jackson.

Chief Green said multiple agencies responded to the scene. The Byram Police Department also assisted.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart later identified the man who died as 77-year-old Filberto Meliso.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.