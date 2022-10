GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulfport police reported an officer-involved shooting at the Family Dollar on Pass Road.

The Sun Herald reported the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. Additional details have not been released by police.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will investigate the shooting. Once their investigation is complete, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.