MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Ocean Springs High School physics teacher is in jail for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter, investigators confirmed the allegations and arrested James Hawkins, 38, on Thursday afternoon.

Hawkins is charged with sexual battery.

The investigation is ongoing, and Hawkins could face more charges.

Those with information on the case can call Captain Kristen Johnson at 228-769-7559.

