Signs indicate the Depot Creek Greenway in Lucedale is closed as of April 2023.

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Reopening the Depot Creek Greenway is a top priority but there’s no concrete timeline for when it will happen, according to the property owner.

Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plains (LTMCP) acquired the land the 32-acre greenway sits on from property purchases and donations from the city and Luce, Mills and Solomon families, between 2002 and 2008. The non-profit built the greenway in the following years with grant funding and donations.

Since 2019, parts of the ¾ mile trail have been closed to the public as the boardwalk began to deteriorate. By late 2020, the entire trail was closed after it was deemed unsafe with more damage sustained during Hurricane Zeta.

While the city does not own the greenway, LTMCP Executive Director Sara Guice said their partnership, and others in the public and private sector, are very appreciated and essential to reopen and maintain the greenway.

The city helped fundraise for the repairs, including a silent auction in September 2020 and a car show at Walt Massey Automotive Group. As of April 4, the city has $42,676 set aside in an account for the land trust to use for repairs.

LTMCP received a $100,000 grant from the National Park Service but remains at a funding shortfall to replace the entire boardwalk at an estimated cost of $245,000. Guice says the organization is now looking to start work on a shorter version of the boardwalk for around $175,000 while it continues to apply for grant funding.

An area contractor has been identified and the land trust plans to purchase all lumber and materials in George County once construction begins. The plan includes composite boards and other upgraded materials to give the new boardwalk a longer lifespan. Enviva employees have pledged to help with maintenance.

Since March 2022, Enviva employees have helped to tear out the rotting wood from the boardwalk, clear overgrown vegetation and pick-up litter on the trail. A company spokesperson told WKRG in October they believed the greenway would reopen by spring 2023, but Guice said there is no timeline without full funding.

A tale of two greenways

Lucedale Greenway Preserve sign near Beaver Dam Road.

Lucedale Greenway Preserve map in City Park.

Lucedale Greenway Preserve entrance on Lamar Street.

Depot Creek Greenway pavilion off of Main Street/MS-198.

Part of the winding board walk on the Depot Creek Greenway (2017)

Boards removed from the boardwalk on the Depot Creek Greenway.

Enviva employees clear part of the trail on the Depot Creek Greenway.

Depot Creek Greenway was the first of two nature preserves and trails established in the city.

Dr. Dayton Whites was mayor (2001-2009) when work on the greenway began. Judge Bill Bailey, working with the city, land trust, landowners and a $400,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, created the community space. It included handicap-accessible woodland trails, an educational pavilion and two small ponds for fishing accessible by the elevated boardwalk near the old Lucedale train depot.

The greenway runs along Depot Creek, starting at the educational pavilion with an entrance on MS-198/Main Street on the outskirts of downtown ending near Depot Road, just across the railroad tracks from Lucedale City Park and George County Co-Op.

In March 2013, the city opened the Lucedale Greenway Preserve Trail.

The city and George County received funding from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to preserve the 120-acre natural area that includes two spring fed streams, 20 species of large hardwood and pine trees, a variety of bird and wildlife habitats and trails accessing creek lowlands with sandbars and picnic tables. The trail itself is a little over one mile.

That runs from Lamar Street, north of Rhymes Baptist Church, to Beaver Dam Road at the railroad tracks with a small parking area at the boardwalk. Crossing Beaver Dam Road, the trail comes out behind the Amazon distribution building on Industrial Park Road. A walk up the hill behind Singing River Services ties the preserve into the paved city park walking trail, which connects it with the Depot Creek Greenway. That preserve remains open for public use.

The Lucedale Greenway Preserve is owned by the city. Dr. and Mrs. Whites still help to maintain and upkeep the trail.

Land Trust of the Mississippi Coastal Plain (LTMCP) owns the Depot Creek Greenway. The nonprofit conserves and protects natural spaces in six coastal counties. Based in Biloxi, its first property acquisition 23 years ago was in George County. It now preserves over 10,000 acres of land, including 709 acres at five sites in the county.