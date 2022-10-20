LUCEDALE, Miss. (WRKG) – A new Tractor Supply retail store is scheduled to be built in Lucedale in 2023.

The city’s Board of Aldermen approved the proposed plat and design Tuesday, Oct. 18 for construction to begin on Ventura Drive, next to Rainforest Carwash.

A spokesperson for the company said construction is scheduled to begin during summer 2023. An expected completion date is not set.

Tractor Supply Co. is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S. The company operates 2,016 stores in 49 states. The new stand-alone location will replace the current store in the Lucedale Marketplace on Old Highway 63.