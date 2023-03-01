WAVELAND, Miss. (WKRG) – A new state system is live to reserve spaces at Mississippi’s state parks.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks announced the new website on Wednesday, March 1. It allows users to select what spaces to book on an interactive map of the property or on a grid view showing what campsites, cabins, and day-use pavilions are available during a selected time frame.

“What also excites me about this new system is our ability to communicate directly with our guests before and after their stay. In order to improve and offer our guests the greatest value for their time and money, we need their feedback, and this will help us accomplish that,” said Brian Ferguson, Chief of Staff for MDWFP.

Reservations from the previous website have been moved to the new system and all future dates are now available for booking up to 13 months in advance.

Mississippi has 23 state parks with 19 open to camping. Rates start at $17 per night to reserve a single site for tent camping. Sites with water and electric hook-ups start at $25 per night.

Out of 4,000 parks reviewed by Reserve America, seven of Mississippi’s state parks were named in the most recent “Top 100 Campground Awards”:

Reservations can be for Mississippi State Parks at mdwfp.com/parks-destinations or by calling 601-432-2400.