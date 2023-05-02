JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – A new standard license plate will be available to Mississippi car owners beginning in January 2024.

The design, featuring the state’s magnolia flower on a white background, was designed by Leah Frances Eaton of Starkville. The governor’s office says it received over 400 submissions for a contest to design the new license plate.

In November 2022, Governor Reeves kicked off a campaign for Mississippians to help redesign the standard license plate. The License Tag Commission, consisting of the Governor, Commissioner of Revenue, State Treasurer, and Attorney General, accepted submissions from November 1 through November 30.

“We had so many fantastic designs submitted that it was really tough to pick only one winner,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The clear talent and creativity of Mississippians was well on display. We are excited to announce the new design and hope that drivers can enjoy showcasing it on road trips both near and far.”

Blackout tag

Current standard tag

Last month, Reeves signed a bill that expanded the availability of the popular “blackout” tags. The new law allows for generic usage of the tag for all Mississippians without requiring custom lettering on the plate.

Those tags can be purchased for an additional $38.25, with $36.25 going to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firefighters Death Benefits Trust Fund. Over 36,000 have been issued since it was first launched in July 2022.

Over 100 other specialty tags are available representing various schools, organizations, and affiliations.