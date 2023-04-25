LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Lucedale community leaders are hopeful a new stage in the city park could help bring new performers and the return of a popular concert.

The city could break ground on a new stage in the park within the next year after receiving an allocation from the state legislature earlier this month.

Preliminary design plans for the stage have it as 40 feet by 60 feet with a canopy over the top, attached storage, and full power to host large-scale productions.

“We feel like that’d be able to accommodate about any group we could bring in here,” said Darwin Nelson, the city stage committee chair. “We’d love to see the revival of Praise in the Park but we won’t be limited to [that]. We feel like we’ll be a destination for really any genre of music or whatever kind of event that is going to require this kind of seating capacity to be held.”

Praise in the Park attracted upwards of 15,000 people each October in Lucedale City Park to see Christian music headliners like Casting Crowns, Jeremy Camp, Lauren Daigle, MercyMe, Newsboys and Zach Williams.

The last event was held in 2018 as the resources needed to bring in the temporary stage and put on the show became more demanding for the nonprofit committee. Then the COVID-19 pandemic dashed any hopes of returning for 2020.

During that time, the event organizers approached Nelson, while he was the city’s mayor, about getting a permanent stage in the park. They donated the $62,000 balance from the Praise in the Park account and the city began pursuing outside funding opportunities. Mississippi Power awarded the project a $50,000 grant, but the projected construction cost kept rising.

Finally, the city was awarded $498,000 from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund during this year’s state legislative session. The fund was established in 2018 with settlement money from the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Money is available to the six coastal region counties in Mississippi for economic development, but awards have been historically concentrated to Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties.

“We want to get our fair share. We haven’t always leaned on the state too much to try to get those funds, but when we see a project that’s worthy, we’ll fight for a request and that’s what we did with this,” Nelson said. “The cost kept rising but the dream never faded. It’s been a long few years but we’re excited to get to this point.”

The state funds will pay for 80% of the project and the city will use the donations for the 20% match so nothing is used from the general fund.

Planning for the stage comes as volunteers in the community push for more opportunities for locals to participate in visual and performing arts. The Arts Committee through the George County Chamber of Commerce hopes to use the stage to organize theater productions.

The city stage committee hopes the design will allow it to be versatile to accommodate anything from performances to special events like family reunions and awards ceremonies.

“The sky’s the limit,” Nelson said. “It’ll be another big jolt for our economy and restaurants and the city as a whole.”

An initial round of state funds won’t arrive until July, at the earliest. After that, the board of aldermen will have to contract with an engineering firm and contractor to manage the project. The site is next to the tennis courts with the stage to face the grassy hill. The committee hopes work can begin in the next year.