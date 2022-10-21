LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Greene County doctor hopes to provide the community with care from an old, simpler way of life at his new clinic in Leakesville.

Dr. Casey Stanford and his wife Hannah, a nurse, started seeing patients in July.

It’s been a busy year for the family since they moved to Greene County, welcomed their second daughter in June and opened the practice while taking care of their 22-month-old.

Stanford recently finished his residency at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg after completing medical school at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The doctor is originally from Gautier but spent a lot of time with family in Leakesville growing up. Hannah is from Destin, Fla.

The couple always felt called to small-town medicine, a dream validated when Casey was accepted to the Rural Physicians Scholarship Program — a state initiative to recruit medical students to combat physician shortages in towns with fewer than 20,000 people.

“I wanted to live in a small town. They wouldn’t have had to pay me to do it, but they did anyway. We were thankful for that… and the building was a perfect fit with the right layout already. We’re glad to be here. This is our mission field,” Dr. Stanford said.

One of the only rental units available in town, 413b St Francis St., was once a doctor’s office with space already laid out to accommodate an exam room, reception area, storage and a study.

Stanford practices “direct primary care,” a membership model where patients pay a set amount per month to receive unlimited access to schedule appointments or call the doctor in an emergency.

Some lab work and commonly prescribed medications are included, others are at wholesale cost. Stanford can also advise on medication alternatives like natural and herbal remedies.

Appointments are scheduled no less than one hour apart to allow time for individual patients to be with the doctor. A whiteboard hangs on the wall in the exam room where Stanford visualizes treatment plans with patients. The clinic is also planning classes for members to learn about topics like disease management and healthy eating.

“A lot of our patients, the reason they come here is because they say you take the time to be with me. I really make a point to answer their questions about medication and side effects or other kinds of treatment,” Dr. Stanford said.

As part of the care model, Stanford has averaged at least one house call per week, mostly for homebound elderly patients and postpartum mothers and their newborns, but available to any member. He also does telehealth visits by texting, phone or video calls.

Subscription pricing

0-19 years old $10/month 20-39 years old $45/month 40-64 years old $65/month 65+ years old $100/month Family plan $150/month

Plans are also available for small businesses to provide coverage for their employees. More information is available on the clinic’s website or by calling at 601-394-2126.