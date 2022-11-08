JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of attorneys from Jackson County will soon sit on the bench overseeing cases in George, Greene and Jackson counties.

Ashlee Cole, a family law attorney from Hurley, defeated incumbent Tanya Hasbrouck to become the new Chancery Court Judge for District 16, Place 2. Chancery Courts have jurisdiction over disputes in family law, probate, conservatorships and land.

Cole advocated for cases to move quicker in George and Greene counties by being more present and available to attorneys and parties filing cases in those courts.

She previously lost a 2018 runoff election to Hasbrock.

Unofficial results:

George County Greene County Jackson County Total Ashlee Cole 3,864 2,117 15,617 21,598 (58%) Tanya Hasbrouck 2,323 1,035 12,117 15,475 (42%)

Calvin Taylor, Ocean Springs municipal court judge and private practice criminal defense attorney, won the open Circuit Court seat outright with a majority, avoiding a runoff.

He defeated former Pascagoula City Councilman Stephen Burrow and former Assistant District Attorney Shon Ellerby.

Circuit Courts hear felony criminal prosecutions and civil lawsuits and appeals from County, Justice and Municipal courts. Taylor replaces retiring judge Robert Krebs.

Unofficial results:

George County Greene County Jackson County Total Calvin Taylor 3,439 1,636 15,066 20,141 (54%) Stephen Burrow 1,909 1,140 7,919 10,968 (30%) Shon Ellerby 631 339 5,044 6,014 (16%)

D. Neil Harris ran unopposed for Chancery Judge – District 16, Place 1. He was first elected in 2006 after being in private practice in Ocean Springs.

Mark Maples ran unopposed for Chancery Judge – District 16, Place 3. He was first elected in 2018 after serving seven terms as the George County prosecutor.

Keith Miller ran unopposed for Circuit Court – District 19, Place 1. He is a criminal defense attorney in Pascagoula and former District Attorney for George, Greene and Jackson counties. Incumbent Dale Harkey is retiring.

Kathy King Jackson ran unopposed for Circuit Court – District 19, Place 2. She was first elected in 1990.