GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new principal will lead George County Middle School when students return in January.

Morgan Dean was appointed to the role during the special-called district school board meeting on Dec. 20.

Dean has been the Assistant Director of Career & Technical Education at George County High School since January 2020. He was previously an English teacher and elementary and middle school principal in the Cleveland, Miss. School District and administrator in Greenville and Leland, Miss.

He has a B.A. and M.Ed. in English from Delta State University and an Education Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Mississippi.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity. You’ve got a great school in the middle school that feeds a great high school,” Dean said. “My number one goal in any place that I’ve worked is to grow kids and to grow them up to proficiency and get them into university or get them into good jobs.”

Dean replaces Julie Miller. Superintendent Wade Whitney told school board members Miller has accepted a position working in the administration of incoming U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell.

“It’s a bittersweet day. We were all very fond of Ms. Miller and all the things she’s done for our school district. The middle school is a better place because she was principal, but we feel very, very confident we’re turning it over into the right person’s hands,” Whitney said.

Dean is originally from Leland and now lives in Lucedale with his wife, Courtney, and three daughters.