MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — After a tornado ripped through Moss Point destroying one of its oldest, predominately black churches, members of the church aren’t letting the disaster stop them from their regularly scheduled worship.

First Missionary Baptist Church sits on Main Street in Moss Point which is where majority of the damage lies. About a mile away, churchgoers went to Refuge Church Center on Church Street to hold the church’s first service since the tornado on Monday.

“It’s going to take a whole lot more than a storm and a EF-2 tornado to keep us from coming together to worship God,” said Senior Pastor Kevin Henry. “So, I thought it was extremely important that we get together as quickly as possible, pray for one or another, pray with each other, and together we can get through this.”

The church recently turned 149 years old, and seeing the history of the church wiped away with debris, shattered windows, and a destroyed roof was heartbreaking for Henry to see.

“The damage looked devastating,” said Henry. “My heart buckles when I look at it, but then my heart rejoices in gratefulness because no one was there during the time that the tornado hit.”

Despite the debris, members of the New Faith Missionary Baptist Church were there serving food at what remains of First Missionary Baptist Church.

Pastor Dennis Stevenson of New Faith Missionary Baptist Church says he wanted his group to help out First Missionary in their time of need as well as others impacted by the tornado.

“We’re excited about it–being able to give, and we understand how tragedy can affect families and just a hand up, or just a small token goes so far when people are dealing with tragedies,” he explained.

The fellow churchgoers happy to still have their service, and they remain hopeful to get their church back in the condition it once was.

“The process is going to be tedious,” explained churchgoer Kelia Webster. “I’m sure, but and time consuming. But with patience and endurance, we’ll be able to get where we need to be.”

“The Lord is here. We are going to be here worshiping him every Sunday no matter where it’s at,” said Sunday School teacher Alton Williams. “So like I say once again, we appreciate everybody that came out today. But the one tornado won’t stop First Missionary Baptist Church.”

Henry says services will continue at the Refuge Christian Center on Church Street until First Missionary Baptist is repaired.