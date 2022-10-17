GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The entire state of Mississippi is under a Wildland Fire Alert with little to no rainfall received in most of the state over the last month.

The state forestry commission has responded to 227 wildfires, with 3,032 acres burned since September 15.

The commission says high winds and low humidity expected from the approaching dry cold fronts, create an increased risk for devastating wildland fires. It encourages the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve.

Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Copiah, Humphreys, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Marion, Noxubee, Panola, Pike, Pontotoc, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Union, Walthall, Washington and Yazoo counties have burn bans currently in effect.

The commission asks Mississippians to follow best practices when it is safe to have an outdoor fire:

Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place

Do not burn on windy days

Stay informed of changing weather conditions

Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around your fire

Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g., rake, shovel, water)

Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

Wildfires can be reported by calling 911 or MFC Dispatch at 1-833-MFC-FIRE.