BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) senior has received nearly $3 million in college scholarship offers from 38 colleges across the country.

Leaders with the school said Taylor Herron received scholarships from prestigious art colleges, including the Savannah College of Art & Design, Pratt Institute, Maryland Institute College of Art, Minneapolis College of Art & Design, and her choice, Otis College of Art & Design in Los Angeles.

Herron is from Madison and attended Germantown High School before being accepted to MSA’s Visual Arts program in Brookhaven to attend her 11th and 12th grade years.

School officials said she has received multiple state, regional and national awards for her art including Gold and Silver Keys and an American Visions Award in Scholastic Arts at the regional and national competitions.

Herron offered some advice to other high schoolers about applying for college scholarships.

“Make the effort to apply and don’t be scared to branch out. Make sure to stay in contact with your admissions counselor and contacts at the schools you have applied at, and always be appreciative, humble and gracious,” she said.

Herron will graduate from MSA on May 26, 2023.