JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) announced it will hold a special-called meeting to consider the appointment of an interim state superintendent of education.

The meeting will be held on June 15. The interim state superintendent would take over effective July 1.

The SBE also voted to allow the individual who is named interim state superintendent to be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

Mike Kent currently serves as the interim state superintendent. According to the SBE, he was appointed to serve as short-term interim state superintendent from April 3 through June 30, 2023.

The SBE plans to announce its timeline for the state superintendent search this summer.