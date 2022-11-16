MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero by November 21.

The record low water levels in the Mississippi stranded barges and beached boats in Memphis.

Beached boats in Memphis (Photo by David Royer, WREG)

Upriver in Cairo, Illinois, the Mississippi was at its lowest level since 1901. The Tennessee Valley Authority was forced to release water from two dams to stabilize commercial navigation on the River.

Treasure finds Civil War relics along the banks of the Mississippi River in Memphis (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

The exposed shoreline along the River also brought out treasure hunters who found Civil War relics and other historic items along the banks of the Mississippi.