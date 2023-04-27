PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared April 30 through May 6, 2023, as Hurricane Preparedness Week for the State of Mississippi.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) urged neighbors to prepare for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Last year, there were 14 named storms, eight of which formed into hurricanes, two of which became major hurricanes. Mississippi continues to recover from Hurricane Ida, which hit in 2021, resulting in more than $30 million in damage.

“Over the last few years, our state has confronted hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and more,” said Reeves. “It is critical to have a plan before severe weather strikes. It can make the difference in keeping you and your family safe. I hope Hurricane Preparedness Week can help raise awareness about the upcoming hurricane season and encourage Mississippians to take the necessary steps to prepare.”

“Don’t wait for a tropical storm or hurricane to get in the Gulf of Mexico to prepare. Protect your families now by getting ready,” said MEMA’s Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “While the State is prepared to respond to a hurricane, the First 72 Hours Are On You. That means you need at least 72 hours worth of food and water for each family member. Take time today to prepare yourself and your family for a storm.”

Every Mississippi family should have a fully stocked disaster supply kit with necessities like water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, etc. To download a copy of the disaster supply checklist, click here.

MEMA encourages homeowners to do an insurance check before hurricane season; homeowners should also purchase flood insurance if a home is in a special flood hazard zone.

MEMA will highlight key messages, facts, and ways to be prepared on our social media outlets each day of Hurricane Preparedness Week. Here are the key topics for each day:

April 30, 2023 – Know Your Risk: Wind & Water

May 1, 2023 – Prepare Before Hurricane Season

May 2, 2023 – Understand Forecast Information

May 3, 2023 – Get Moving When a Storm Threatens

May 4, 2023 – Stay Protected During Storms

May 5, 2023 – Use Caution After Storms

May 6, 2023 – Take Action Today

The official Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1, 2023, through November 30, 2023.