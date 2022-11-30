GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A 75-member storm team from Mississippi deployed to Alabama on Wednesday morning to help restore power after severe storms in the area.

Storms late Tuesday night spawned a possible tornado near Bassfield and produced heavy winds, rain and hail across Alabama Power’s service territory, the company says.

The heaviest damage in Mississippi was in the northeastern area of the state, where a tornado caused damage in the Golden Triangle region.

“Our customers were thankfully spared the brunt of these storms,” said Shared Services Manager Scott Cashwell. “But our brothers and sisters at Alabama Power need our support today and we’re happy to send resources to assist their restoration efforts. We’ll focus on safety as we travel and then work to get the lights back on as quickly as possible.”

Mississippi Power crews of linemen, engineers and support personnel met early Wednesday morning and left from service centers across southeast Mississippi.

Teams from the Mississippi Gulf Coast will assist in the Mobile area while teams from the Pine Belt and Meridian areas are headed to Tuscaloosa and Eutaw.

85 of the company’s contractors are also making the trip to Alabama.