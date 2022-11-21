GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi Power customers could see a $6 increase on their monthly bills in 2023.

The company filed its plan with the state’s Public Service Commission last week detailing its rate increase proposal.

In a notice to customers, Mississippi Power said “The company’s annual fuel rate is a direct pass-through to customers. This change is primarily due to the continued increase in natural gas prices.”

The new fuel rate would result in an estimated increase of $6 for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month.

A $3 per month increase would begin in February 2023 and rise by another $3 if the company’s plan is approved by the commission in January.

Rates increased by an average of $3.87 per month for 2022.

Customers received savings when the at-cost natural gas rates decreased by an average of $4.14 per month in 2019. It came after Mississippi Power raised its base rate by $11 per month in Sept. 2018.

Company officials had said the 2018 rate increase was merited in part to rebuild Mississippi Power’s credit rating after a series of downgrades during the construction of the failed $7.5 billion Kemper County power plant. The base rate came down by $2.52 from decreases in March and Sept. 2020.

Discounts are available for customers receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF).

The elderly, handicapped, medically disabled and others in need who are having difficulty paying their MS Power electric bill can call Project SHARE at 855-847-0555. Families within 160% of the state poverty level can apply for energy bill assistance through the department of human services.

Mississippi Power has 191,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties.