MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — A recent report from Stacker has named Mississippi as the worst state to get a mortgage in.
According to the report, the mortgage denial per 1,000 people is 4.57 in Mississippi. The average denied loan size in the state is $119,550. The top three reasons for mortgage denial are poor debt-to-income ratio, credit history and insufficient assets.
Other southeast states also made the list of the top 15 most difficult states to get a mortgage in. They rank as follows:
- Mississippi – 1
- South Carolina – 2
- Louisiana – 3
- Alabama – 4
- Florida – 5
- Arkansas – 6
- Kentucky – 9
- Georgia – 10
- North Carolina – 12
- Tennessee – 14
This means the Southeast is the region in the U.S. with the highest poverty and lowest income rates.