MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — A recent report from Stacker has named Mississippi as the worst state to get a mortgage in.

According to the report, the mortgage denial per 1,000 people is 4.57 in Mississippi. The average denied loan size in the state is $119,550. The top three reasons for mortgage denial are poor debt-to-income ratio, credit history and insufficient assets.

Other southeast states also made the list of the top 15 most difficult states to get a mortgage in. They rank as follows:

Mississippi – 1

South Carolina – 2

Louisiana – 3

Alabama – 4

Florida – 5

Arkansas – 6

Kentucky – 9

Georgia – 10

North Carolina – 12

Tennessee – 14

This means the Southeast is the region in the U.S. with the highest poverty and lowest income rates.