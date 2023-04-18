MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — A recent report from Stacker has named Mississippi as the worst state to get a mortgage in.

According to the report, the mortgage denial per 1,000 people is 4.57 in Mississippi. The average denied loan size in the state is $119,550. The top three reasons for mortgage denial are poor debt-to-income ratio, credit history and insufficient assets.

Other southeast states also made the list of the top 15 most difficult states to get a mortgage in. They rank as follows:

  • Mississippi – 1
  • South Carolina – 2
  • Louisiana – 3
  • Alabama – 4
  • Florida – 5
  • Arkansas – 6
  • Kentucky – 9
  • Georgia – 10
  • North Carolina – 12
  • Tennessee – 14

This means the Southeast is the region in the U.S. with the highest poverty and lowest income rates.