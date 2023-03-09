GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – A Mississippi man was sentenced Thursday, March 9, to 42 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release and restitution of $7,810 for burning a cross in his front yard with the intent to intimidate a Black family.

Court documents say Axel Cox, 24, violated the Fair Housing Act when he used threatening and racially derogatory language toward his Black neighbors and burned a cross to intimidate them on Dec. 3, 2020.

After a dispute with the neighbors, Cox wedged two pieces of wood together to form a cross, placed it in clear view of the victims’ residence, doused it in oil and set it on fire. During this incident, Cox yelled threats and racial slurs toward the family. Cox admitted that he lit the cross on fire because the victims were Black and that he intended to scare them into moving out of the neighborhood.

“While one might think cross-burnings and white supremacist threats and violence are things of the past, the unfortunate reality is that these incidents continue today,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke. “This sentence demonstrates the importance of holding people accountable for threatening the safety and security of Black people in their homes because of the color of their skin or where they are from.”

A federal grand jury indicted Cox on Sept. 20, 2022 after an investigation by the Gulfport Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in Jackson and the Department of Justice. He pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidate or interfere by force and threat of force by use of fire on Dec. 2, 2022.

“No one should endure such hatred and intimidation because of the color of his skin,” said U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi. “This defendant has been held accountable. His sentence should permeate among his kind and declare that Mississippi and the Department of Justice will not tolerate this hateful behavior.”

Cox faced a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison for interfering with the victims’ housing rights and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for using fire to commit a federal felony. Cox also faced a fine of up to $250,000 with respect to each charge.