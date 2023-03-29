BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi, Miss. man was sentenced to six months in jail after reporting a potential bomb threat that he made up.

On January 11, 2021, Gregory Lee McKee, 24, submitted an anonymous tip to the FBI in which he claimed to have overheard a specific man discussing plans to blow up the Biloxi Police Department building.

Police officers searched the man’s home, interviewed him and interviewed his mother while investigating the threat.

The man denied making any statements about blowing up the police station.

He told FBI agents McKee may have set him up because they had previously had an argument that ended their friendship.

The FBI Jackson Field Office said internet data indicated that the tip had come from an IP address associated with McKee’s mother. Officers spoke with McKee who eventually admitted to submitting the tip because he was angry with the man.

He pleaded guilty in the Gulfport federal courtroom in December to making false statements to federal agents. McKee was sentenced Tuesday, March 28 to six months in federal prison, two years of supervised relief and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.