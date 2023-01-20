VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Vancleave man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after trying to kidnap his ex-wife and initiating a standoff with deputies in Sept. 2020.

Darrell Morris, 43, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 20 after being convicted of aggravated stalking, possession of weapon by convicted felon, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence 4th offense. Jackson County Circuit Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Morris to the maximum penalty allowed.

Morris was arrested after investigators determined he attempted to kidnap his ex-wife while using a firearm on Sept. 9, 2020. He was arrested by the sheriff’s department after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement.

Court records show Morris has been convicted of similar charges multiple times, dating back to as early as 2001.

That conviction said Morris, who was separated from his wife, got into an argument with his brother-in-law and girlfriend at a gas station in Wade before following the pair and eventually running them off the road. Morris used a .22 caliber pistol to shoot his brother-in-law from the passenger window, puncturing his femoral artery.

He then dragged the brother-in-law and ordered the girlfriend into Morris’ own truck before leaving them at Old Americus Road. The man’s girlfriend flagged down a car to take them to the hospital.

In Oct. 2002, the state Court of Appeals upheld his 12 year conviction for aggravated assault. Mississippi Dept. of Corrections records do not indicate he was a current parolee or inmate at the time of the most recent sentencing.

“In addition to being a harrowing experience for the victims, domestic violence matters are some of the most dangerous calls for law enforcement to answer,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “I’m thankful we were able to get justice for this victim and that she is thriving in life. There is help and hope for victims of domestic violence.”

The Gulf Coast Center for Non-Violence Crisis Line is available for anyone in an abusive relationship at 1-800-800-1396.