HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after he allegedly threw hot grease on his significant other on Wednesday, February 15.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Laquadrick Pittman, 33, threw the hot grease on the 21-year-old woman’s face and body after an argument at their home in the 800 block of Edwards Street.

Pittman was arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The victim was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.