MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In the first nine months of 2022, an estimated 31,785 people were killed in traffic crashes in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

With millions of people driving on highways daily, it’s no surprise that some highways in Mississippi see multiple deadly crashes a year. Stacker took data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and ranked the highways in Mississippi with the most fatalities from the most recent report, which was in 2020.

US-61 was the highway with the most deadly crashes in 2020. The report claims there were a total of 24 deadly crashes and 29 people died on that highway. I-20 had a total of 12 deadly crashes and 12 people died. The highway with the least amount of fatalities was US-98, which had five deadly crashes and six total fatalities.