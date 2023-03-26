JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves’ request for Individual and Public Assistance for counties affected by the March 24, 2023, tornadoes and severe weather was approved by the White House.

According to the governor’s office, an EF-4 tornado swept through the state of Mississippi, claiming 25 lives, injuring dozens and destroying hundreds of homes. Individual Assistance and debris removal has been approved for the following counties: Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Sharkey.

Individual assistance is available to residents in those four counties and can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey who sustained losses during the March 24 severe weather can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.