JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he issued an executive order to end the State of Emergency due to the City of Jackson’s water crisis.

The State of Emergency ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22.

The governor initially issued the emergency in late August after multiple issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility after the Pearl River flooded. During that time, the city had been under a boil water notice since late July.

Following the state’s intervention in the crisis, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined that the water from both the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and the J.H. Fewell water Treatment Plant safe to drink.

The Jackson City Council also approved an agreement with the EPA regarding appointing a third-party administrator to operate the city’s water system.

I’m incredibly thankful to the folks at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi State Department of Health, and the Mississippi National Guard who worked tirelessly to restore clean water to the residents of Jackson and respond to this emergency situation. They have made countless repairs, brought in new equipment, and done heroic work. The only remaining imminent challenge is the city’s refusal to hire routine maintenance staff, and that cannot constitute a state emergency. We need new leadership at the helm so that this crisis of incompetence cannot continue. It is also clear that the federal government is working to ensure that Jackson political leadership does not have the authority to mismanage the water system any further. That process needs to be completed, and it needs to be completed quickly. As the justification for an emergency under state statute no longer exists and in order for that momentum to continue, we need to stick with our deadline to end our State of Emergency and our operating of the city’s water system for them. I am hopeful that the federal government’s efforts to take control away from incompetent hands will wrap up swiftly. Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)