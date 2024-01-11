GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Flags will be flown at half-staff in Mississippi on Friday to honor fallen George County Deputy Jeremy Malone.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made an executive order to fly all United States of America Flags and State of Mississippi flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday.

Malone’s funeral is also set for Friday, and Reeves is set to attend the ceremony.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Agricola Baptist Church, with the procession expected to begin at 11:45 a.m.

The procession will begin at Agricola Baptist Church and head north through Lucedale before ending at Tanner Cemetery.

Malone stopped a suspect, Rickey Powell, at the Dollar General on Highway 98 in Lucedale, and Powell shot the deputy.

After Powell left George County, law enforcement chased him through Greene County into Perry County before Powell was fatally shot on U.S. 98 near Beaumont, WLOX-TV reported.