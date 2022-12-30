WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – County and state officials are working to evacuate 25 people after a bridge collapse cut off access to their homes in Wilkinson County, Miss.

The county’s emergency management agency said the collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 when a semi truck driving across the bridge on Jackson Point Road fell through. The driver was uninjured.

The county has been working to assess the needs of residents that live on the northwest side of the Buffalo River. Jackson Point Bridge serves as the main entrance to that part of the Woodville community, about 60 miles north of Baton Rouge, La.

The residences are mostly secondary homes about two miles northeast of the Mississippi River. The county estimates about 25 people were currently staying in the area.

“We’ve been in contact with those residents. We have no unmet needs at this time, and we are working quickly to get these people to their primary homes or other sheltering,” said Wilkinson County EMA Director Mattie Powell. “We’re working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is on-site to assist the county to clear the scene and assess the damage.

The portion of Jackson Point Road will remain closed indefinitely.