LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – Christmas traditions continue in Greene County through the weekend.

The second year of the Brayberry Farm Old Time Country Christmas will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Over three dozen craft and food vendors are registered to set-up on site at 695 Pine Level Road, Leakesville.

Rocky McGarity, an Elvis tribute singer, will perform at 5:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus, a nativity scene, holiday lights and horse and carriage rides will also be present.

Admission to the event is one canned or boxed food item per person such as Hamburger Helper, mac and cheese, soups, crackers, dried beans, or canned pasta. It is hosted by the Greene County Rural Events Committee and Scott and Loretta Bray.

The second annual community choir concert will also take place in Leakesville on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

13 churches are participating with about 40 total choir members. A 20-member children’s choir will also perform each day.

The performances will be at the Faith Presbyterian Church, 1300 Mississippi St., Leakesville. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each concert.