LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Arbor Day will be celebrated in Lucedale on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Tree City USA Committee will host the event at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall. George County students, grades K-6, can enter a poster contest.

Entries around the theme “Trees are Terrific” are due to the student’s school or City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 7 with the name, school, and grade on the back of the poster.

Mayor Doug Lee will award plaques for the winning posters during Friday’s event.

Gov. Tate Reeves has proclaimed February 10-16 as Tree Planting Week across the state.

“Nationally, Arbor Day is recognized in April,” said Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) state forester Russell Bozeman. “However, we celebrate Arbor Day in Mississippi on the second Friday in February each year. Late winter is the best time to plant new trees because it helps young trees focus on putting down roots.”

Mississippi has celebrated Arbor Day since 1926 to recognize the statewide contributions of trees and forests. Forestry accounts for $12.79 billion to the state’s economy, 70,000 jobs and an average of $10 million toward education through Public School Trust (16th Section) Land timber sale revenue, according to MFC.