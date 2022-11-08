HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Republican Mike Ezell won the U.S. Representative seat for the Fourth District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. He defeated Democrat Johnny Dupree and Libertarian Alden Johnson.

According to his campaign website, Ezell was born and raised in Pascagoula. Prior to his election, he served as the sheriff of Jackson County. He has 42 years of experience in law enforcement. He started his career at the Pascagoula Police Department and served as the Chief of Police for the Ocean Springs Police Department.

Under his leadership, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office constructed a training facility and its own crime lab, one of only three in Mississippi. He was initially elected sheriff in 2014.

Ezell secured his name on the ballot in the party primary election in June. He defeated six-term incumbent Steven Palazzo in a primary runoff.

