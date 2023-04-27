GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Students and staff from George County’s community college spread out across the area Thursday, April 27 to serve their neighbors.

The Give Back Day was part of the George County Center’s 50th anniversary celebration this year since it was established as a part of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

“We really thought it was important to take a day to give back to the community that has been so good to us,” said Administrative Dean Lisa Rhodes. “We’re a community college so it’s always been my goal to establish those relationships to serve the county.”

Students in the career and technical education programs and some academic courses took part in the event as a part of their class activities for the day. Other students chose to participate on a day they would not usually be on campus.

Students and staff spent the morning:

Walking dogs and photographing cats and dogs for adoption profiles at Dixie Adoptables

Taking items out of circulation and organizing them for a book sale at the Lucedale library

Serving food and helping with a health fair at the George Co. Senior Citizens building

Painting nails and styling hair at Glen Oaks Nursing Center

Playing bingo and games at George Regional Health & Rehab

Leading an activity day at Basin Head Start

“They did my nails so nice and bright for Spring and made me feel like a queen. Oh, we love having the girls here. They’re welcome to come back any time as far as I’m concerned,” said Glen Oaks resident Vi Gafford.

The group leaders each had a positive report on their return to campus. Dr. Rhodes and many of the service sites hope to make it an annual event, with even more students and community organizations involved next year.

“There’s more to educating students than being in the classroom. That’s an important part of each one of our programs here already. This was just another way to learn from each other and continue broadening our horizons with those great partners off-campus,” Rhodes said.

Any organization interested in receiving volunteers at future events can call the George County Center at 601-766-6420.