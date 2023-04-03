GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Seats are open for the first commercial driver’s license (CDL) class at the George County Center, at no cost to students.

The first ten students will start class on Monday, April 10. The program will last eight weeks. The center will be the third Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College location to offer the CDL certification.

Graduates will have 12 college credits, the required training to earn the Class A CDL with no restrictions and have a chance to take the certification test on-site when they’re ready.

To start, students will spend a week in the classroom learning the rules and regulations of commercial driving.

“After that, we’ll be outside every day driving the truck, whether it’s right here in the yard, doing the backing maneuvers, or when we take them out on the road where they’ll learn how to drive the manual transmission,” said instructor Douglas Reitz.

The students at the Perkinston campus and West Harrison County Center, and expected students in George County, come from all backgrounds. The class is open to anyone that can commit to the program: whether recent high school graduates, previous college graduates or people looking for a career change.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says CDL drivers are in high-demand and estimates 100,000 positions are unfilled across the country. The median salary for a commercial truck driver is $54,000.

“Once you get your CDL, you always have a job if you want one,” Reitz said. “There’s so many options to choose from, like flatbed, hazmat, fuel tanker, and it’s easy to switch between them- whether you want to be out seeing the country or come home every night.”

The instructors plan to bring in recruiters from major trucking companies with opportunities on the Gulf Coast for students to have a head-start at getting hired as soon as they earn the license.

Once the first eight-week session is through, the center plans to keep the class cycle continuously going with another session beginning in June. The only costs to the students is for a Department of Transportation (DOT) physical and permit.

MGCCC is offering the free class with a RESTORE Act grant through Accelerate Mississippi designed to aid coastal citizens in the attainment of basic, employability and specific industry skills that are needed in high-demand industry sectors along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Students can get more information and enroll in the courses by calling the George County Center at 601-947-4201.