GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mermaids are making a trip to Mississippi for the next two weeks.

Lily Rose and her sisters have been all over the world and meet up at aquariums to swim. Rose also says it also gives them opportunity to see families and raise awareness about protecting the sea and sea creatures.

The mermaids will be at the Mississippi Aquarium on October 13-16 and October 20-23.

With a paid general admission ticket, Mississippi Aquarium guests can see the mermaids in Aquatic Wonders. They dive Thursday through Sunday, with meet and greet opportunities included in the price of an Aquarium admission.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.