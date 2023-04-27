GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – An ATV ride and family event this weekend will help local high school students get a leg up into their trade.

The Garrett Hicks Foundation works to provide graduates of Greene County High School’s vocational welding program with the tools they need to start their careers in the field.

It is named after a 2012 GCHS graduate with a passion for welding. He worked for Performance Contractors and Simmco Mechanical Contractors in Mobile, Ala., Shreveport, La. and Bay City, Texas before moving home. At the time of his passing in a car crash in August 2015, he was a manager at Universal Services in Leakesville.

Memorial ATV ride

2023 event information

Garrett Hicks

Greene County state champion welding students

Foundation creators Bobbie and Mark Hicks

Fire pit created by GCHS welding students

Smoker created by GCHS welding students

“He really took it and ran with it. He already had his certification to be an instructor at 21-years-old,” said his mother Bobbie Hicks. “It just really inspired us. If he could do that, we needed to carry on his legacy and give back. There is so much potential for these kids.”

12 students will graduate from GCHS this year with NCCER industry certification to be able to enter the workforce right away. The foundation provides the gang boxes, welding hoods, flame retardant shirts and all the gear they need to start their career.

The students have been among the top in Mississippi over the past few years. The team of seniors- Michael Mizell, Eli Corey, Trey Roberts and Brentley Adams- won the state competition last month and will compete at the national SkillsUSA convention In Atlanta this summer.

“We’re trying to build the skills and bring back the enthusiasm of welders and skilled trades. They’re building America,” Hicks said. “So we love to see the program keep growing to get more craft and skilled workers out there in the field.”

The 8th Annual ATV Memorial Ride on Saturday, April 29, serves as the foundation’s primary fundraiser. The entry is $25 for each vehicle to ride the course at 13540 Brushy Creek Road, Lucedale. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with an auction at 11:30 a.m. and recognition for welding students to follow. The ride begins at 2 p.m.

Food and craft vendors will be on-site with tents and in the event barn along with inflatables and kids activities. The event will happen rain or shine.

“It’s helped us so much that Garrett’s name is still out there. We’re really getting to grow the community. These guys are graduating, getting out there, earning good wages, and coming back to Greene County. They deserve the recognition. It’s our small county’s best-kept secret,” Hicks said.

More information on the foundation and memorial ride is available on the organization’s website: garretthicksfoundation.com.