GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new, but familiar face to many in George County, will serve as an official ambassador for the area after being named its Miss Hospitality.

Taylor McDonald was crowned during a ceremony at the county courthouse Saturday, Feb. 4. She will greet visitors and locals at some of the county’s major events like the Christmas Parade, Farmer’s Markets, Gingham Tree, Second Saturdays and Watermelon Games, sharing about what the area has to offer.

She will also be one of dozens of young women representing locales from all parts of the state to compete for scholarships and the crown of Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality later this summer. The winner promotes economic development and tourism to state, regional and national audiences.

McDonald became familiar with the program while watching friends from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) compete.

“I loved everything about it. Everything was about knowledge and it didn’t matter what you look like or anything like that. It was just all about what you knew and just how you represented yourself as a woman,” she said.

McDonald, 23, teaches second-grade math, science and social studies at Agricola Elementary School, a role she jumped into just days after graduating from USM in Dec. 2021 with a Bachelor’s in elementary education. She brings experience as an ambassador for the university and president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and USM’s National Pan-Hellenic Council.

She is a lifelong learner and says she has learned so much from her second graders while she is also finishing a Master’s degree in elementary education at William Carey University with plans to begin a Specialist degree in education counseling soon after. She’s most looking forward to learning even more about the county and state over the next year.

“I am interested in meeting all of the other girls from all different parts because Mississippi is so different everywhere you go,” she said. “And to listen and learn even more from people in my hometown and the state, in general.”

McDonald takes over for 2022 George County Miss Hospitality Annie Hillman, the first with the title since before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past year, she’s gotten to visit neighboring community events, ride in parades, hold newborn babies, be compared to Disney princesses and engage in service projects locally and at the state competition.

She will continue working with her mother Yevette, this year’s program sponsor, to keep the program going each year.

“Some people have a village helping them through life, and not only do I have a village but I also have an army. Because an army not only will take care of you and help you grow but they will fight for you and alongside you for a common cause. There are more soldiers in my army than I can truly thank, and I am so thankful for each and every one of them,” Hillman said in her final address.

Both women have chosen to return to their hometown over other opportunities elsewhere. McDonald was a teacher’s assistant at Hattiesburg Public Schools while at USM. She has since returned to Lucedale to connect with her students in some of the same classrooms she found her own passions. She hopes to one day be the district superintendent.

“We have a lot of hidden gems in George County,” McDonald said. “It means a lot because it’s the place that I call home. It’s the place that my family planted roots. I have so many built-up emotions because it’s just exciting that I can go and tell people all about George County, the place that I grew up, and invite them back.”

McDonald will also mentor the county’s 2023 Little Miss Hospitality Kynslee Bradley, a fourth grader at Central Elementary School, and daughter of Terry and Tiffany Bradley.