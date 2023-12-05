MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are working to find the suspects responsible for a shooting that injured five on Saturday, December 2.

Investigators said at least 70 rounds were fired outside the Petro Plus gas station on Presley Boulevard. The shooting injured three adults and two juveniles.

Security video showed a black truck driving by the location at 6:57 p.m. Shots were fired at a crowd of people outside the gas station.

“I’m of the mindset of how many people could have actually been hit. So, that’s why it’s so important for us to get people like this off the street and send a message to people that they’re thinking of committing acts like this. Send a message to them to let them know that if you’re going to commit something like this, we’re going to put you in prison,” said McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy.

Cloy said he’s not sure how many people fired shots, but he believes this was a targeted shooting.

“Our concern is, number one: the amount of rounds that were fired. Number two: just the heinous and callous nature of this entire event. The reckless disregard for human life and human safety,” he said.

Investigators said the victims had just left a funeral repast of a man who was shot and killed in McComb in November.

Amanda Upchurch, who is related to one of the victims, said violent crime is becoming the norm in McComb.

“Every other week or every month, you hear something, some gunshots. Some of this, some of that. And it used to not be like that. You know, it used to be fun, to be here and to be out in the community,” Upchurch said.

McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley is asking the public to do its part in helping to prevent crime.

“We need the average citizen. Instead of seeing and not saying, we need them to see and say, because it’s going to take all of us to reduce the gun violence here in the City of McComb,” said Lockley.

Police are working with the ATF and the FBI to investigate the case. Anyone with information about the mass shooting can contact the McComb Police Department.